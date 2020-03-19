Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.44.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

