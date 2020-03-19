Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

