5,118 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $112,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

