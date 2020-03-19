CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,225 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of AU stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

