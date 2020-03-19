Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

