Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $140.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1,114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

