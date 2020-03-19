Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CNA Financial Corp’s Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,723 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 29,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

