Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 907 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 907 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

