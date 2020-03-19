Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $26,460,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

