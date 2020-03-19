Thomas Buttacavoli Acquires 15,000 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Thomas Buttacavoli acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.30%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

