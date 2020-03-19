Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 2,145 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $213,213.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,130,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $105.14 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $93.65 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

