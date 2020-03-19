Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CVI opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.88%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.