Blair William & Co. IL Sells 95 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $246.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

