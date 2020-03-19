Blair William & Co. IL Buys 7,740 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

