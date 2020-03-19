CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter.

PPA stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

