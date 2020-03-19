FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth about $893,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $200.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.10.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

