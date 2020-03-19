1,895 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $221.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

