CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lumentum by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

