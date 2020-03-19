CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

