CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $544,000 in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $4,458,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Capri by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 472,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

