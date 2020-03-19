CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

