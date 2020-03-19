CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 14,504 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 323,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $11.21 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

