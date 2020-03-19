Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $7,092,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,137 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.