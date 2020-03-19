CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amdocs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.