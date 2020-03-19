CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisign alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.80. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.59 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.