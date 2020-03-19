CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,802 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $24.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

