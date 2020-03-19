First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $48.37 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

