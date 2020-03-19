CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $605,000 Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,943,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,724.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 289,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,516 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.34 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

