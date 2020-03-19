CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

NYSE MTB opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.61 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Under Armour Inc Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc.
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.
1,895 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc
