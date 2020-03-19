Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Position Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,065 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 171,458 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

