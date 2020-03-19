Credit Suisse AG Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of PS Business Parks worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp cut PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $115.90 on Thursday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average of $171.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

