PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 174,217 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,518 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,956 shares of company stock worth $60,677. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMT. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

