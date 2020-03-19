FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 699,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in FirstService by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 662,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -9.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

