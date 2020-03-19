Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 632,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 295,294 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100,987 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

ASC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $154.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.