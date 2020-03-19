Citigroup Inc. Has $923,000 Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 6,124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTLR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $616.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

