Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stake Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.62% of Rocky Brands worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

