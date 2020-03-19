Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,600 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of First Internet Bancorp worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INBK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $151,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $210,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

