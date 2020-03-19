Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,944 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,944 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million.

Several research firms have commented on FSP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at $468,118.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.