Citigroup Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 267,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

CLDT opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $284.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

