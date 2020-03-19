Citigroup Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of American Woodmark worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1,730.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

AMWD stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $848.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

