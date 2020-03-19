Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,354 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NYSE BJ opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.