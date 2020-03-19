ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ABR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

ABR stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $646.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

