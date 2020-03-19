ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Up 6.8%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $100.37, 145,601 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 93,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day moving average is $147.84.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.