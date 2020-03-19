Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $149,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.67%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

