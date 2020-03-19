Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,583 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Williams Companies stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.30%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

