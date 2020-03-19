Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,119 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,059,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,454,000 after purchasing an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 411,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 121,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

