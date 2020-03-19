Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.89 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

