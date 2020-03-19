Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,090 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

