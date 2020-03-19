Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

