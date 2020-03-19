Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Evolus Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

